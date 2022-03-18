Dr. Derek Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Taylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
1
Northwest Gastroenterology Clinic LLC1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 410, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7137
2
East Office501 N Graham St Ste 465, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 229-7137
3
Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center1015 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7711
4
Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Health Center2801 N Gantenbein Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After spending several years with previous doctors on finding my diagnosis for Crohn's (and PsA) and an endless cycle of feeling terrible but nothing changing with my treatment, I switched to Dr Taylor, and it was one of the best decisions I've made in my life. In just a couple of years, I finally feel like I'm on solid footing. Dr Taylor is very attentive to what you're saying, and is completely honest and clear about your treatment and path forward. If you take his advice and stick to your treatment plan, and communicate when things aren't going well, he will be able to take great care of you. IBD (and now IBS too) isn't easy, but now it seems much more manageable than it has in the past, thanks to his smarts and dedication to getting me feeling better.
About Dr. Derek Taylor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487766911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
