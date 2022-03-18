Overview

Dr. Derek Taylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at NW Gastroenterology Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Crohn's Disease and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.