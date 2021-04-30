Overview of Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM

Dr. Derek Tesoro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Tesoro works at Saginaw Valley Foot and Ankle Center in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.