Dr. Derek Thacker, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Jackson, TN
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Derek Thacker, MD

Dr. Derek Thacker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. 

Dr. Thacker works at Jackson Surgical Associates PA in Jackson, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thacker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Surgical Associates PA
    395 Hospital Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 664-7395
  2. 2
    Jackson-madison County General Hospital
    620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 541-4531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Dec 11, 2021
Best appendectomy I ever had! Caring and attentive surgeon.
— Dec 11, 2021
About Dr. Derek Thacker, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538570544
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thacker works at Jackson Surgical Associates PA in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Thacker’s profile.

Dr. Thacker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thacker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

