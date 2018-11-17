Overview of Dr. Derek Thomas III, MD

Dr. Derek Thomas III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moon Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Thomas III works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Moon Township, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.