Overview of Dr. Derek Vanhille, MD

Dr. Derek Vanhille, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Payson, UT. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vanhille works at Revere Health in Payson, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.