Overview of Dr. Derek West, DO

Dr. Derek West, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. West works at Southwest Orthopedic Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Shawnee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.