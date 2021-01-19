Overview of Dr. Derek Zukosky, DO

Dr. Derek Zukosky, DO is an Urology Specialist in Evergreen, CO. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Zukosky works at Foothills Urology in Evergreen, CO with other offices in Golden, CO and Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.