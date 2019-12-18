See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Deri Lewis, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Deri Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C208, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2019
    I have never encountered a doctor AND staff that were more kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Receiving a cancer diagnosis is terrifying and Dr. Lewis eased my mind by giving me the information and plan necessary to move forward and through this tough time. Her staff worked diligently to work me into the schedule QUICKLY to start this process right away. I wish more people took the time to write reviews because I know that MANY people must feel similarly about this WONDERFUL doctor and amazing staff. So thankful my PCP referred me here as I couldn't ask for a more perfect fit or better care.
    Danielle S — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Deri Lewis, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1932201506
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deri Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

