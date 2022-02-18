Dr. Derick Bright, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derick Bright, DMD
Overview
Dr. Derick Bright, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westminster, CO.
Locations
Mountain Range Dentistry1333 W 120th Ave Ste 314, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 993-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bright?
Dr Bright was very thorough and made me feel comfortable. Although I have been coming to Mountain Range Dentistry for a number of years this was my first appointment with Dr. Bright. He took time with me and answered all questions would definitely recommend Dr. Bright to anyone.
About Dr. Derick Bright, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1124687249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bright accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.