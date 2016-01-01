Overview

Dr. Derjung Tarn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Tarn works at UCLA Family Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.