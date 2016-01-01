Overview

Dr. Derrick Butler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Butler works at To Help Everyone Hlth/Wellness in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.