Dr. Derrick Cho, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derrick Cho, MD

Dr. Derrick Cho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Dr. Cho works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cho's Office Locations

    Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5F, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Derrick Cho, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356559199
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Medical Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derrick Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cho’s profile.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

