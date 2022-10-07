Overview of Dr. Derrick Cho, MD

Dr. Derrick Cho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Cho works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.