Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD

Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Christopher works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christopher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Kovler Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427374891
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derrick Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christopher works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Christopher’s profile.

    Dr. Christopher has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christopher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Christopher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christopher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christopher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christopher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

