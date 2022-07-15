See All General Dentists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD

Dentistry
4.7 (63)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry|Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, Chinese Hospital, Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.

Dr. Chua works at Chua Dental Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chua Dental Care
    2489 Mission St Ste 12, San Francisco, CA 94110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 376-9657
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
  • Chinese Hospital
  • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Burning Mouth Syndrome
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Burning Mouth Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Compulsive Cheek Biting Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Motor Problems Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Oral-Facial-Digital Syndrome Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smokers' Cough Chevron Icon
Smokers' Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smokers' Throat Chevron Icon
Smokers' Tongue Chevron Icon
Stomatodynia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Delta Health System
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dental Select
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chua?

    Jul 15, 2022
    1 of the BEST experiences of my life with my dentist of over 15+ years. I called with an emergency, swelling, bad smell, bad taste in my mouth and he took care of me right away. I love this practice and the staff. We've been long time customers since early 2000s. I work near by and this is perfect location. They even validated my parking in the garage. How awesome is that?
    Ramiro P. — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chua to family and friends

    Dr. Chua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD.

    About Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Achinese, Cantonese, Chinese, Fijian, Filipino, Fukien, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538102256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hlth Scis Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University - Philadelphia PA|Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry|Temple University School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chua works at Chua Dental Care in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chua’s profile.

    Dr. Chua speaks Achinese, Cantonese, Chinese, Fijian, Filipino, Fukien, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Derrick Chua, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.