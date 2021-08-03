Dr. Derrick Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Derrick Cox, MD
Dr. Derrick Cox, MD is an Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
- 1 1250 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gracias a Dios que lo puso en mi camino,Agradecida con él,un excelente Dr.de todo corazón deseo que Dios le siga permitiendo ayudar a la gente,porque lo hace con tanto Amor,eso es Amar su profesión. MILLONES DE GRACIAS DR.COX
About Dr. Derrick Cox, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801073838
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Can Inst
- Georgetown University Hospital
- King Drew Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
