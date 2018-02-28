Overview of Dr. Derrick Desilva Jr, MD

Dr. Derrick Desilva Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Desilva Jr works at Derrick M Desilva MD in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.