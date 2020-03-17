Overview

Dr. Derrick Fansler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fansler works at Colorado Springs Cardiologists, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.