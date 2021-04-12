Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS
Overview
Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Flint works at
Locations
-
1
Flint Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery5301 Davis Ln, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 338-3109
-
2
South Office6012 W William Cannon Dr Ste B101, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 366-7722
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flint and his whole staff are friendly, and professional. He is pleasant, calm and does extractions, painlessly and I have had no complications. I'd highly recommend him. For sure, a Five Star Rating.
About Dr. Derrick Flint, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265493373
Education & Certifications
- Cleft Lip and Palate Fellowship
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flint accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Flint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.