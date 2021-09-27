Overview of Dr. Derrick Fluhme, MD

Dr. Derrick Fluhme, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Castle Shannon, PA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Fluhme works at Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Specialists Corp in Castle Shannon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.