Dr. Derrick Herman, MD
Dr. Derrick Herman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital.
OSU Medical Center Intrnl Mdcn2050 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-8054
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063755205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
