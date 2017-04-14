Dr. Derrick Hickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrick Hickey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ithaca, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hickey's Office Locations
Guthrie Orthopaedics Ithaca10 Brentwood Dr Ste B, Ithaca, NY 14850 Directions (607) 266-0073
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son was injured playing soccer and broke his wrist. Dr. Hickey was WONDERFUL! Thanks so much. Highly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356376289
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University Medical Center
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickey speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.