Offers telehealth
Dr. Derrick Kida, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine.
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He is worth the drive through morning rush hour. He takes his time answering any questions. He addresses concerns in a proactive manner. His nurse, Jamie, is just as phenomenal. I know my daughters are in great hands under their care. We had a wonderful pediatrician in San Diego so we are so happy to have found Dr. Kida.
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457449944
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
