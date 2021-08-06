Overview

Dr. Derrick Randall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Randall works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Neurosurgery & Spine in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.