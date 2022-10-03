Dr. Ridley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derrick Ridley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derrick Ridley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ridley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hampton Roads Cardiology Pllc4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 100, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2200
-
2
Sentara Careplex Hospital3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridley?
Dr Ridley saw my husband the next day ( he was having chest pains) in his office. That was on a Wednesday. He had him immediately admitted to the hospital for further tests.Because of his do diligence, my husband had a triple bypass on that Friday, for a 98% blockage. Saving his life!! If you have heart or chest problems do NOT hesitate to see Dr Ridley! Thank you Dr Ridley and God Bless YOU!
About Dr. Derrick Ridley, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1679530703
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridley works at
Dr. Ridley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.