Dr. Derrick Robertson, MD
Overview of Dr. Derrick Robertson, MD
Dr. Derrick Robertson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
USF Health-Tampa General Hospital2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-8859
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robertson, is the best of the best Neurologist out there! Every appointment or hospital stay, he always takes his time with me & never rushes! Excellent bed side manner. Which is hard to come by now a days!
About Dr. Derrick Robertson, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.