Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD

Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Shindler works at James P Thompson MD PA in Easton, MD with other offices in Cambridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shindler's Office Locations

    James P Thompson MD PA
    8420 Ocean Gtwy, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-0424
    2 Aurora St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 221-1185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Eye Infections
Keratitis
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 19, 2021
    Absolutely. He took time out of his schedule to consult with us regarding our son. Because of his concern and information, our son is getting needed treatment and hopefully will recover.
    Mary LaPorte — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shindler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shindler has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shindler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shindler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shindler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

