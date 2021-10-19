Overview of Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD

Dr. Derrick Shindler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Shindler works at James P Thompson MD PA in Easton, MD with other offices in Cambridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.