Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD

Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD

Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Umansky works at Crescent View Surgery Center in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Umansky's Office Locations

    Crescent View Surgery Center
    3434 Houma Blvd Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 267-1185
    Southern Brain and Spine
    3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd # 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-0141
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tulane Multispecialty Clinic at University Square
    200 Broadway St Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Scoliosis
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Adult Scoliosis
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck

Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 27, 2022
    Has very good patient skills and very knowledgeable. I consider him as MY back doctor.
    Ronnie Jones — May 27, 2022
    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104168541
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University/Ochsner Hospital System
    Residency
    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital-New Orleans
    Internship
    • Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derrick Umansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umansky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Umansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Umansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

