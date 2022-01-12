Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derrick Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Derrick Wallace, MD
Dr. Derrick Wallace, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Solutions of NJ187 Washington Ave Ste 2I, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 235-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace?
Great doctor! Kind and thorough, reassuring, with a sense of humor. Staff is friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Derrick Wallace, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114900362
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- St John's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallace speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.