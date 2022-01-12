Overview of Dr. Derrick Wallace, MD

Dr. Derrick Wallace, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Ear Nose and Throat Solutions of NJ in Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.