Dr. Derrick Ward, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Ward works at KS City Allergy & Asthma Assoc in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.