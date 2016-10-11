Dr. Derrico Quattrone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quattrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derrico Quattrone, DPM
Overview of Dr. Derrico Quattrone, DPM
Dr. Derrico Quattrone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Quattrone works at
Dr. Quattrone's Office Locations
1
Gateway Foot & Ankle PC1633 Route 51 Ste 201, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 405-8065
2
Gateway Foot Ankle PC5301 Grove Rd Ste M104, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 892-9755
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Fixed my ingrown toenail right up and recommended helpful exercises for my plantar fascitus.
About Dr. Derrico Quattrone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871589804
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quattrone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quattrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quattrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quattrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quattrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quattrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quattrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.