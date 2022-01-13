Overview

Dr. Derron Wilson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.



Dr. Wilson works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.