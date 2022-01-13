Dr. Derron Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derron Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derron Wilson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Locations
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 396-1300
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have received injections in my cervical and lumbar back numerous times in the last 3 years. Dr Wilson is very skilled and knowledgeable with injections for back pain. I have had excellent results. Office staff from the front desk, to the medical assistant, nurse and X-ray technician are pleasant and efficient.
About Dr. Derron Wilson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780669267
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.