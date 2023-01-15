See All Pediatricians in Poplar Bluff, MO
Dr. Derry Dye, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Derry Dye, MD

Dr. Derry Dye, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Dye works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Dye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff
    Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff
225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Dr. Dye and his nurses are AMAZING!!! We wouldn't choose any other doctor or nurses.
    — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Derry Dye, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215949599
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derry Dye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dye accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dye works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dye’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

