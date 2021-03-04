Dr. Deryck Fernandez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deryck Fernandez, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deryck Fernandez, DPM
Dr. Deryck Fernandez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
- 1 8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 510-1089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deryck Fernandez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1639463086
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.