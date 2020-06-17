See All Rheumatologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (19)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD

Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Ambrocio works at Daniel F Brandt MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ambrocio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel F Brandt MD Inc.
    500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 5-300, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-7111
  2. 2
    Alvin G. Vales M.d. Inc.
    94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste B2-208, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730301219
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambrocio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambrocio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambrocio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrocio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrocio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambrocio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambrocio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

