Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD
Dr. Deryll Ambrocio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Daniel F Brandt MD Inc.500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 5-300, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-7111
Alvin G. Vales M.d. Inc.94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste B2-208, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 531-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I’ve seen Dr. Ambrocio for years. He’s an excellent physician. He’s caring, knowledgeable, and his office is conveniently located in the complex formerly known as Restaurant Row.
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Dr. Ambrocio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambrocio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambrocio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrocio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrocio.
