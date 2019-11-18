Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desha Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Desha Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Locations
Desha A Frankel MD1040 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 558-6430
Emergency Medicine Physicians3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice staff very clean and the doctor was amazing
About Dr. Desha Frankel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609833540
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.