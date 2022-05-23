Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desiree Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Desiree Simon, MD
Dr. Desiree Simon, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Duluth, GA.
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
Emory Women's Center At Findley Road12000 Findley Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-3401
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6325 Hospital Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 474-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was thoughtful and understanding of my situation and made sure my son’s delivery went perfect.
About Dr. Desiree Simon, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1164832101
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
