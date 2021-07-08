Dr. Desiree Butter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiree Butter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Desiree Butter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Butter works at
Locations
-
1
Colonnades Fam. Medicine LLC101 Bradford Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 940-5555
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Butter?
She is an amazing doctor but her younger staff is rude and lazy. The younger staff never picks up the phone when she is in office nor calls hospitals for your urgent appointments that Dr Butter needs from you.
About Dr. Desiree Butter, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780646539
Education & Certifications
- The Med Center
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butter works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Butter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.