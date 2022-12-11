Overview

Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Garzon works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.