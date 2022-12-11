Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Garzon works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 211, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 600-7958
County Wide Foot, Ankle and Wound Care Associates1325 S Congress Ave Ste 108, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 369-3300Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
County Wide Foot, Ankle and Wound Care Associates10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 888-6563
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- HealthPlus
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garzon operated on my Achilles tendon the end of April 2022. Prior to that surgery I had numerous knee surgeries and ultimately had both knees replaced. So there were already issues with my impending Achilles surgery. From the first time I saw her my experiences were very positive. She was attentive, caring, and knowledgeable. She listened and asked me questions regarding my pain, my lifestyle, and my expectations. Her personality and her entire demeanor filled me with confidence that she understood me and what I wanted for my athletic future. Her office staff duplicated her own personality. An office staff is a very important component in medical treatment. It helps set the tone and can make or break a patient's confidence in the Doctor. After the surgery she again was the same warm, friendly, compassionate doctor who "fixed me". After three months I was on the court hitting. And at seven months I am in the PBO Finals! I strongly and unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Garzon.
About Dr. Desiree Garzon, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750701249
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garzon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Garzon has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garzon speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.