Dr. Desiree McGann, DPM
Overview of Dr. Desiree McGann, DPM
Dr. Desiree McGann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Dr. McGann works at
Dr. McGann's Office Locations
Caring Surgery LLC319 Parks Ave, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-3668
Vh Reddy Clinic503 Burlington St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office visits always scheduled ahead of time. Staff is extra cordial and helpful. I was told if I had foot problems before my scheduled app’t let them know. I am on a 10 -week turnaround time & didnt know I could go a few days earlier. Helpful in future if I’m in pain.
About Dr. Desiree McGann, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932307378
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
