Dr. Desiree Ratner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Desiree Ratner, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Desiree Ratner, MD36 E 36th St Ste 204, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 890-4688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desiree Ratner, M.D., P.C.36A E 36th St # 204, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 890-4688
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
the best in town
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- New England Medical Center
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Beth Israel
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ratner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratner has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Keloid Scar and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ratner speaks French.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratner.
