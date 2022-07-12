See All Pediatric Emergency Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Desiree Seeyave, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Desiree Seeyave, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Seeyave works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Desiree Seeyave, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1427179274
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Desiree Seeyave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seeyave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Seeyave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seeyave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seeyave works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Seeyave’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeyave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeyave.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeyave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeyave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

