Overview

Dr. Desmar Walkes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Walkes works at A Plus Livestyle Medical Group in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.