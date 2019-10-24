Dr. Desmon Brown, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desmon Brown, DDS
Overview
Dr. Desmon Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Howard University-Dds, and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2505 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (844) 225-4648
-
2
Aspen Dental4440 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (844) 229-3221
-
3
Aspen Dental2909 County Home Rd, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (844) 227-5969
-
4
Aspen Dental10140 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (844) 228-3431
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown and staff are always so friendly and answer any questions I have. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Desmon Brown, DDS
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457554412
Education & Certifications
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery-University Of Florida,
- Howard University-Dds,
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.