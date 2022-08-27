Dr. Desmond Adamu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Desmond Adamu, MD
Dr. Desmond Adamu, MD is an Urology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Adamu's Office Locations
RGV Urology110 E Savannah Ave Ste 201, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8965
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed Doctor was professional, detail , approachable , and knowledgeable. Overall Great staff, I highly recommend him.
- Urology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1477996585
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamu has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.