Dr. Desmond Birkett, MD
Dr. Desmond Birkett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University Of London and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Birkett's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in every way. He didn’t refuse me because of my age,90 and was very kind, explained everything and was very cautious doing every test before operating. Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Desmond Birkett, MD
- General Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Guys Hosp/London U
- Guys Hosp/London University
- St. George's University Of London
