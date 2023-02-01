Overview of Dr. Desmond Stutzman, DO

Dr. Desmond Stutzman, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Nationwide Children's Hospital.



Dr. Stutzman works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.