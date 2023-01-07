Dr. Destin Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Destin Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Destin Black, MD
Dr. Destin Black, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Gynecologic Oncology Associates - South2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Despite the need for her services, I anticipated my evaluation with Dr. Black. I have heard good things and was impressed with the efficiency and professionalism of the doctor and her staff. My exam was quick and careful, explanations thorough of my upcoming surgery and expectations for preparation and follow-up. The nurses are friendly and knowledgeable, and provided me with materials to read later and the opportunity to ask questions.
About Dr. Destin Black, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1306062625
Education & Certifications
- Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
