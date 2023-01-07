See All Oncologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Destin Black, MD

Oncology
5.0 (79)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Destin Black, MD

Dr. Destin Black, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Black works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates - South in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecologic Oncology Associates - South
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Destin Black, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306062625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Destin Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates - South in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    Dr. Black has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

