Dr. Pegram has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Destiny Pegram, MD
Overview of Dr. Destiny Pegram, MD
Dr. Destiny Pegram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Pegram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pegram's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Care Services1 Long Wharf Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 781-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pegram?
About Dr. Destiny Pegram, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033641808
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pegram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pegram works at
Dr. Pegram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pegram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pegram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pegram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.