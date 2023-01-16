See All Plastic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (76)
Map Pin Small Durham, NC
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD

Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Technical University Of Munich and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Erdmann works at Duke Wound Management Clinic in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Erdmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Wound Management Clinic
    40 Duke Medicine Cir Ste 3J, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-3320
  2. 2
    Duke Aesthetic Center
    3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Erdmann?

    Jan 16, 2023
    I received a breast reduction from Dr. Erdmann and could not be happier with the results. In addition to his professional skill, Dr. Erdmann is charming and kind. I felt treated as a person, not just a patient. It was clear to me that Dr. Erdmann takes his role as a medical provider seriously and works hard to provide the best care possible. Dr. Erdmann and his team were also very accommodating of my schedule and worked to fit me in.
    — Jan 16, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Erdmann to family and friends

    Dr. Erdmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Erdmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD.

    About Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508886516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Heidelberg
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Frankfurt A.M.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Technical University Of Munich
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erdmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erdmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erdmann works at Duke Wound Management Clinic in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Erdmann’s profile.

    Dr. Erdmann has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erdmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erdmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erdmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.