Overview of Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD

Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Technical University Of Munich and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Erdmann works at Duke Wound Management Clinic in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.