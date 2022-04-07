Overview of Dr. Deus Cielo, MD

Dr. Deus Cielo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI.



Dr. Cielo works at Rhode Island Spasticity Management in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.